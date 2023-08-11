Market leader gunned down in Benue

A market leader has been gunned down by yet-to-be identified gunmen in Ukum LGA of Benue State. Locals identified the deceased as Erga Saaondo, an…

A market leader has been gunned down by yet-to-be identified gunmen in Ukum LGA of Benue State.

Locals identified the deceased as Erga Saaondo, an immediate past Director Market Operations, Afia in Ukum LGA.

Witnesses said that Saaondo was shot dead in the early hours of Wednesday at Afia by the gunmen who accosted him in his home.

Some of the witnesses said the incident might not be unconnected to existing rivalry among those fighting over the control of market activities.

Others, however, claimed it was purely the handiwork of assassins.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident.

“Incident confirmed,” Anene stated in a text message to our correspondent in Makurdi.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...