Maritime University Will Unlock Opportunities In Blue Economy For Youths –FG

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko in Delta State, Mr Abdullahi Nedanda Bardi, has restated the Federal Government commitment to the full take-off of the institution in order to give the nation’s youths proper training in maritime sector to harness the inherent potential in the blue economy.

The Pro-Chancellor disclosed this on Friday when he led his council members and management team of the institution on the inspection tour of the permanent and temporary sites of the institution.

He also expressed displeasure with the pace of work at the permanent site, delaying the commencement of some programmes that will help train Nigerians in maritime sector. He urged contractors to return to the site within three months.

He said, “Everybody is a stakeholder, every Nigeria will want to see this university take off smoothly because it is one of the best projects of the Federal Government and one of the best institutions, where our young ones can come and learn and become professionals in maritime sector.

“Anybody that is involved in this project delay should go back to work in the next three months. If we find that some money was paid to somebody 30% and his work is not up to 30%, I’m sorry, we will forward that to the necessary investigative authorities to handle. I assure you that we will contact the necessary authority to ensure that contractors are back to work or he will go to jail.

“The students are being trained to survive on the high seas whether on a big ship or a boat in case a ship sinks. Some of them are trained as engineers, some of them are trained as maritime administrators, some of them are trained as fishery and aquatic engineers. It is very important now that we are emphasizing on the blue economy, so there is no limit for the young men to acquire this training because it is one of the best professions in the world and they are being sort after not only in Nigeria but in Asia and other parts of the world.”

The Vice- Chancellor of Nigeria Maritime University, Prof Emmanuel Munakurogha Adigio, said the the management is waiting for the contractors to finish work at the permanent site so they would relocate some faculties and other new programmes.