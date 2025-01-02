Maritime Unions applaud FG, Dantsoho over robust staff welfare, career advancement

Maritime Unions have applauded the Honourable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola and the Managing Director Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho over their commitment to staff welfare and career advancement of its members.

The leaders of the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporation and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC) and the Maritime Workers Association of Nigeria (MWUN) who were full of praises stated that their members are now enjoying the robust welfare accorded to them by both the Minister and the MD of NPA.

The accolade is contained in a letter signed by the SSASCGOC President, Comrade Akinola Bodunde.

In the letter, the Unions expressed appreciation to Oyetola for securing approval for the Dantsoho-led Management of the NPA to clear the age long problem of employees’ stagnation.

NPA recently conducted promotional examination to all members of staff to the admiration of the Union and its members.

Comrade Bodunde said, “Specifically, we appreciate the increase in productivity bonus, provision of end-of-year welfare items to staff and the review of the Financial Guide to the Condition of Service which has comprehensively responded to our members’ yearnings for increase in response to inflationary trends.”

Speaking further, Comrade Akinola Bodunde said, “On our part, we assure the Management team of improved productivity, especially in achieving the Key Performance Indicators as stipulated in the Presidential/ Ministerial Performance Bond”.

Responding, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho said, “Our ability to address these issues in quick time is attributable to the unwavering support of the Honourable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola (CON) and the ever cooperative Executive Management Team”.

“Let me seize this moment to specially commend the President- General of MWUN and Deputy President of the NLC, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju for his professionalism at ensuring industrial harmony and to assure the workers of continuous improvement, especially as the improved productivity that Management expects of the workforce continues to yield dividends for the national economy”.

It will be recalled that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had reported trade surplus for Q2 and Q3 2023 arising from improved export transactions carried out on the platforms of the Nigerian Ports Authority.

Dantsoho recently reaffirmed his commitment to staff development, to boost productivity and revenue generation.

Dr. Dantsoho gave this assurance when he received the leaders of the Senior Staff Association of Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC) and the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, (MWUN), led by the President General, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju.

The MD who expressed appreciation for the visit, emphasized the need to position the NPA to perform its role in trade facilitation efficiently, saying that with the right communication and dialogue, ‘we will get there soon’.

He assured them of his determination to further strengthen the organisational culture of the NPA for the good of all.

He called for continued collaboration and harmony from the two house unions.

In his remarks at the occasion, the President-General, Comrade Adeyanju congratulated Dr. Dantsoho on his appointment while calling on the MD to look into the issues of staff welfare and remuneration.

He expressed confidence in the abilities of Dr. Dantsoho to bring about the desired improvements in the authority and the maritime sector.

Earlier, the President of the SSASCGOC, Comrade Akinola Bodunde while congratulating the MD on his appointment pledged to support the management to achieve the growth and improved welfare of the workforce.

In the same vein, Comrade Ifeanyi Mazeli, the president of the MWUN, NPA Branch expressed the union’s commitment towards promoting dialogue and enhancing growth in the Nigerian Port Sector.

The meeting had in attendance the Executive Director Finance and Administration, Mrs. Vivian Richard-Edet, Executive Director Marine and Operations, Engr. Olalekan Badmus and other Management staff of NPA.