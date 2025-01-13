✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
MAPOLY shut indefinitely amid students’ outrage over fee hike

    By Peter Moses

The management of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta, Ogun State, has announced the closure of the Polytechnic effective from Monday till further notice.

Daily Trust reports that the students are protesting an alleged increment in their tuition fees and delay in the mobilisation of their higher national diploma students for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The management said it ordered closure of the school to ensure safety of lives and properties.

This was contained in a press statement issued in Abeokuta, by the public relations officer of the institution, Yemi Ajibola.

“The management expressed its zero tolerance to fake results from any quarters. Consequent upon this, students have advised to stay away from the campus in their own interests, as parents and general public are assured of timely update as events unfold,” he said.

