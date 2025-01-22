Many workers absent as Gov Alia visits Benue secretariat 

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on Wednesday locked out many civil servants who were late to work when he paid an unannounced visit to the State Secretariat in Makurdi.

Alia arrived at the secretariat around 10:35 a.m. accompanied by security personnel who immediately secured the gates while he inspected ongoing renovations, including the installation of lighting fixtures.

Alia, known for his routine surprise visits, toured several ministries during the inspection, and to his dismay, key officials, including the Head of Service, Agbogbo Ode, were absent.

Addressing the gathered workers, Governor Alia expressed disappointment over the laxity, warning of the consequences of such behaviour.

“What you are doing creates a vicious cycle for your families. You cannot prosper if you engage in deceitful practices.

“The work I do is not for me but for the people, even those who may not recognise me. I urge you to take your responsibilities seriously because I have the authority to identify and dismiss non-performing staff,” he said.

Alia urged the workers to reflect on their roles in governance, emphasising the importance of discipline and accountability.

“Government is not about me; it is about all of us. Every system, whether in a home or a workplace, has rules, and ignoring them invites chaos. Even if not for yourselves, think of the people depending on you, they are the ones who bear the brunt of your actions,” he added.