Many vehicles burnt as gas station explodes in Niger

An explosion has burnt down vehicles and other goods including foodstuff in Sabon Wuse, Tafa Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State.

Daily Trust gathered that the blast happened when a tanker was offloading gas at a gas filling station in the area.

Sources told Daily Trust that the fire which engulfed around 11pm on Saturday, burnt for hours, before the arrival of the fire fighters.

A resident, Abdul Sabon-Wusa, told our correspondent via telephone that the explosion sent shockwaves through surrounding communities as people ran out of their homes for safety.

He said the fire extended to parts of a nearby petrol station, adding that shops containing foodstuff and packed vehicles were burnt.

“We thank Allah that no life was lost and no one sustained injuries. But it had happened in the day time when people were outside doing their businesses, it would have been another sad story in Niger State.

“The height of the fire could be seen all around Sabon Wuse which showed how serious it was”, he said.