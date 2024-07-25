✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News
Many trapped as container crushes cars in Kogi market

Several passengers have been reportedly trapped in two cars crushed by an articulated truck at Lokogoma Market in Lokoja, Kogi State. It was learnt that the…

kogi
Kogi State Map
    By Tijani Labaran

Several passengers have been reportedly trapped in two cars crushed by an articulated truck at Lokogoma Market in Lokoja, Kogi State.

It was learnt that the incident happened around 3.45 pm  lon Thursday when the truck caught fire and a container it was carrying fell on the two cars conveying a yet- to-be-established number of passengers.

Eyewitnesses said the container fell on the cars after the driver lost control due to brake failure.

Frantic efforts are being made to remove the container and rescue the trapped victims.

As of the time of this report the security agents were being expected at the scene of the incident.

Details later…

 

