Many shops destroyed as fire guts Lagos market

A market in Ajah in the Lekki area of Lagos State has been gutted by fire which destroyed properties and goods worth millions of naira.

The fire was said to have started around 9 pm on Sunday, with several shops and stores affected.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, in a statement said the agency, in collaboration with the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, swung into action to contain the fire.

He added that preliminary investigation showed that no casualties were recorded.

“On arrival of the Shark Response Team at the incident scene by 2210 hrs, it was discovered that several shops and stores housing combustible materials were engulfed by fire at the aforementioned location.

“Investigations conducted by LRT revealed that the immediate cause of the fire could not yet be ascertained as at the time of writing this report.

“Fortunately, no casualties were recorded at the incident scene. No injuries were sustained as at the time of writing this report,” he said.