Many projects ready for commissioning – AMAC chair

The chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council, Christopher Maikalagu. At the weekend said the council will soon begin the commissioning of several projects it has completed.

He told residents of the council during the commissioning of the Saburi Road by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. Some of the completed road projects are the Orozo community access road, Mabushi township road, Jahi community access road, Gosa access road and Sabon Lugbe access road.

Others are Toge community access road, Dnako access road, Karmo township road, Kugbo township access road, Wumba township road, Dutse access road, Life Camp Fish Market Road, Jikwoi Phase 1 & 2, Kpegyi, amongst other projects.

“In the same vein, over 40 Solar Power Borehole constructed, 18 Primary health care centres: 18 primary schools, 2 town halls, 29 rural electrifications, numerous solar street lights across our communities, youths, women and farmers empowerment, construction of markets,’’ he said.