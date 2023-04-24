Many ladies aren’t qualified to be married even at 28 — Mike Bamiloye

Popular Nigerian evangelist and the founder/president of the film production company, Mount Zion Faith Ministries and Mount Zion Television, Mike Bamiloye, has given his two…

Popular Nigerian evangelist and the founder/president of the film production company, Mount Zion Faith Ministries and Mount Zion Television, Mike Bamiloye, has given his two cents about marriage in the country.

Speaking on marital trends among young couples, Bamiloye, who took to his verified Instagram account, noted that nowadays, people are more interested in their wedding day rather than the marriage.

He wrote, “I am so afraid of the youths of this generation. Many are not preparing enough to enter into marriage. Many are very shallow in their knowledge of marriage. They prepare more for the wedding day than for the marriage life. No deep studies on what marriage entails.

“They are too hasty and not ready to sit down and learn the principles of marital life. Many ladies are not qualified to be wives even at 28. They can’t cook properly. They are used to fast foods at the eateries, and ice cream, Indomie and Spaghetti plus boiled eggs and Titus. They spend six months studying the wedding gowns and the accessories for the bridal trains.”

He further stated that ladies now rush in and out of marriage. “Now, our young sisters are being taught how to walk out of marriage. Many of them are rushing in and they are being taught how to rush out of It when things are not working out as expected,” Bamiloye said.