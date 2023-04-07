Many killed in renewed Kuteps, Fulani fight in Taraba

Many people are feared killed in a renewed fight between Kuteps and Fulani herdsmen in Ussa Local Government Area of the Taraba State. Though the…

Many people are feared killed in a renewed fight between Kuteps and Fulani herdsmen in Ussa Local Government Area of the Taraba State.

Though the real cause of the fight is yet to be known, a source said the Kutep are accusing Fulani herdsmen of killing and kidnapping their people.

This, he said, led to the attack on Fulani herdsmen at Kwe Sati Yesterday. The fight, the source said, spread to Fikye town where many people were said to be killed.

The National President of Kutep Association, Emmanuel Ukwen, told Daily Trust in a telephone interview that many people from both Kutep and Fulani herdsmen sides were killed.

He said the area was deserted while the fight was still on and many residential buildings burnt down.

Daily Trust also report that the paramount ruler of Lisam Kwe, Ando Madugu, was attacked and his palace burnt by angry youth who accused him of taking side with Fulani herdsmen.

The chairman of Ussa LG, Abershi Musa, has resigned from his position on the allegation that the state government failed to take action over the killings of innocent people by Fulani herdsmen in Ussa.

When contacted, the Ussa branch chairman of Miyyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Bello, said he would not talk on the matter until after the break of Ramadan Fast.

The police spokesman in Taraba, SP Usman Abdullahi, could not be reached for comments over the incident.