Many killed as Tanker explodes in Niger

Scores of people, including women and children, lost their lives in a tanker explosion at Dikko in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident happened when a petrol-laden tanker fell down around 9am on Saturday.

A resident of Dikko simply identified as Mr John put the the number of deaths at 100, adding that several others suffered severe injuries.

He said the tanker exploded after people including started scooping fuel from the fallen truck.

“The dead bodies I saw were more than 100 including children and women. Some victims were taken to Suleja General Hospital as well as Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Hospital, Sabon-Wuse town, but they were rejected because of the severity of their burns.

“The tanker fell opposite the Government Girls’ Secondary School, Dikko, around 9am but it didn’t explode immediately until after people had gathered to scoop the fuel that was pouring on the ground”, he said.

Another resident, Abubakar Hussaini, said the incident affected many passers-by as well as visitors heading for the Dikko weekly Saturday market, which is not far away from the scene.

An official of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) said no one could tell the exact number victims until the fire had been put off.

The Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago confirmed the incident in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim.

The governor described the explosion as worrisome, heartbreaking and unfortunate.

He sympathised with the families of the victims and prayed that Allah would repose the souls of the departed and heal the injured.

The governor cautioned the people to always be responsible and give priority to their safety.

He directed all the relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to do what is necessary while urging the Security Agents to ensure security in the area.