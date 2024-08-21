Many killed as soldiers raid bandits’ hideout in Plateau

Many bandits and some soldiers have been reportedly killed during a gun duel in Gudiri community, Bashar District in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau…

Many bandits and some soldiers have been reportedly killed during a gun duel in Gudiri community, Bashar District in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident occurred two days after corpse of a police officer who was abducted on Wednesday last week around Kampani community in Bashar District was found in a bush by soldiers.

Residents of the community told Daily Trust that the latest clash occurred Monday evening, when the soldiers and vigilantes took the fight to the dean of the bandits following reports of banditry activities in the area.

They added that the security personnel successfully dislodged the bandits from their hideout.

The residents said more than 100 cattle suspected to have been rustled were recovered from the bandits after the operation.

Spokesman of Operation said Haven, security task force maintaining peace in the state, Major Samson Zhakom, did not respond to inquiries. He neither answered calls nor replied to a text message by our correspondent.

Shapi’i Sambo, a youth leader in Wase, who confirmed the incident said though he could not ascertain the casualty figure in the incident, a good number of bandits were killed when the soldiers descended on their camp. He added that some soldiers also paid the supreme price.

Narrating the incident, the youth leader said, “After receiving reports of criminal activities being committed by the bandits on a daily basis, security personnel then moved in and dealt with them. Many of the bandits were killed while others fled.”

A member of vigilante group, who pleaded anonymity also said, “We have just returned from the area. I was among those who went with the soldiers to the area. Three soldiers were killed while more than 15 bandits also died in the clash. The residents of the community were happy with the inter security personnel to area because the bandits were threat to their lives. They rustled cattle at their will and rub them their properties and money. “

Our correspondent reports that various communities in Wase LGA were attacked by gunmen suspected to be bandits in recent times.

On May 21, bandits attacked Zurak community, killing over 40 villagers and injuring many including vigilantes, supporting the security personnel to maintain law and order in the district.