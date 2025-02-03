✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
News | Top Story

‘Many killed’ as Osun residents reject monarch appointed by governor

Osun State Map
    By Hameed oyegbade

Many persons have been killed in the crisis rocking Esa-oke town in Obokun Local Government area of Osun State over the appointment of a new monarch.

The crisis followed the appointment of Prince Timileyin Oluyemi Ajayi, a United Kingdom based IT engineer, as the Olojudo of Ido Ayegunle.

The people of the town had asked the government to elevate their district head as the Olojudo of Ido Ayegunle instead of appointing a new traditional ruler for them.

Also, the indigenes claimed that while Ido Ayegunle is under Esa-Oke town, the person appointed by state government is from Ilesa town.

Commenting on the crisis, a traditional ruler in the town, Osolo of Esa-Oke, High Chief Adegboyega Ajiboye, had said some faceless people invaded the town and shot several people.

“The people came in four different 18 seater buses and started shooting people in Esa-Oke. I don’t know the number of casualties we have now, because I am far away from them.”

It was gathered that the district head of the Ido Ayegunle was taken away by the shooters.

A resident of Esa-Oke said “The Governor installed one Ilesa indigene as the Olojudo. So early this morning, a Hillux and a Hummer bumper bus drove in and some people who dressed like DSS started shooting. Some people were even hit by bullets.”

The Police Public Relations Officer Osun State Police command, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, said the command is aware of the incident, adding that efforts were in place for the situation to be brought under control.

