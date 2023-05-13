Many injured, houses razed In Taraba’s Chieftaincy Tussle

Many were injured and several houses razed in a violent clash in Karim_Lamido town headquarters of Karim_Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba state. Daily Trust…

Many were injured and several houses razed in a violent clash in Karim_Lamido town headquarters of Karim_Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba state.

Daily Trust learnt that crisis erupted after Karimjo ethnic group protested against the appointment of a new Monarch from Wurkum.

The youths, it was gathered protested the arrival of the new Monarch from Jalingo where he and nine other newly appointed Monarch were presented with staff of office by Governor Darius Ishaku.

The protest reportedly left many people injured while several houses, including shops, were razed.

The new Monarch succeeded his late father who died some months ago and had ruled the chiefdom for over 40 years.

The Karimjo ethnic group apart from claiming ownership of Karim_Lamido town had also demanded the creation of Karimjo chiefdom in same town.

Hundreds of people including women and children fled the area to neighbouring villages and towns, while security operatives were deployed to control the situation.

The State Police Spokesman, SP Usman Abdullahi, confirmed deployment of policemen.

Similarly, Acting Director, Army Public Relations Lt O. Oni also confirmed deployment of soldiers to the area, but gave no further details.