Many injured, houses razed in Taraba over chieftaincy tussle

Many people were injured and several houses razed in Karim Lamido community of Taraba State following a clash that erupted over a chieftaincy tussle.

Daily Trust on Sunday gathered that the Karimjo ethnic group was said to have protested against appointment of a new monarch in the town who is a Wurkum man.

The youths protested the arrival of the new monarch from Jalingo where he and nine other newly appointed monarchs were presented with staff of office by Governor Darius Ishaku two days ago.

The protest, it was learnt turned bloody as many people were said to be injured while several houses including shops were razed down.

The new monarch succeeded his late father who died some months ago and had ruled the chiefdom for over 40 years in the same Karim Lamido town which the Karimjo ethnic group is said to be claiming ownership.

The Karimjo ethnic group apart from claiming ownership of Karim Lamido town has also demanded the creation of Karimjo chiefdom in same town, which is yet to be granted.

Following the fight, hundreds of people including women and children have fled the area to neighbouring villages and towns while police and soldiers have been deployed to the town to control the situation.

Police spokesman, Usman Abdullahi, confirmed deployment of police to area.

Similarly, Acting Director Army public relation Lt O. Oni also confirmed deployment of soldiers to the area to control the situation but gave no further details.