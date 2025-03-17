Many injured, houses burnt as crisis erupts in Plateau community

Many people have been reported injured and houses burnt in a disagreement between traditional worshippers and Muslim youths in Shimankar community, Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State.
Religious and business centres were set ablaze.
Sources from the community said the violence, which started on Sunday night, continued into Monday morning, as the arrival of police officers and soldiers in the community failed to prevent it from escalating.
The sources said the incident began when traditional worshippers were passing through and a disagreement ensued between them and some Muslim youths, leading to violence.
- Kano Gov’t to workers: Present yourselves for verification or risk dismissal
- Jandor returns to APC after loss of 2023 elections in PDP
Residents including women and children were seen fleeing for their lives, while business activities were shut down.
As of the time of filing this report, DSP Alabo Alfred, spokesperson of the state police command, had yet to respond to inquiries about the development.
However, Major Samson Zhakom, spokesperson of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a multi-security task force maintaining peace in Plateau, promised to communicate with the relevant authorities on the matter.
Residents said the violence was ongoing and called for the deployment of security forces in the area.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.