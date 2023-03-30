Many feared dead as US army helicopters crash during training

Several people reported dead after two United States Army Blackhawk helicopters crashed during a training in Kentucky on Wednesday night. US officials said the crash…

Several people reported dead after two United States Army Blackhawk helicopters crashed during a training in Kentucky on Wednesday night.

US officials said the crash occurred at around 10pm. local time (11 p.m. ET) during training in Trigg County, to the west of the Army base Fort Campbell.

According NBC News, Kentucky State Police confirmed that its personnel, military investigators and several other agencies were on the scene of the helicopter crash.

The officials said, “We can confirm two aircraft from the 101st were involved in an accident last night resulting in serval casualties,” the 101st Airborne Division, the only air assault division of the U.S. Army, said in a tweet early Thursday.

“Right now our focus is on the Soldiers and their families who were involved.”

But in a tweet Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who said fatalities were expected, called for pray for all those affected, saying state police and local officials are responding to the incident..

He said, “We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected.”