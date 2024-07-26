Many feared dead as container falls on 2 cars in Kogi market

Many people were feared killed after an articulated vehicle conveying a container which was suspected to have had a brake failure crushed two vehicles around…

Many people were feared killed after an articulated vehicle conveying a container which was suspected to have had a brake failure crushed two vehicles around 4pm yesterday at the Lokogoma Market in Lokoja, Kogi State.

A witness said the container which the trailer was conveying fell on the cars when the driver lost control shortly after the trailer cut fire.

Our correspondent who was at the scene shortly after the accident, reports that efforts were being made to remove the container from on top of the cars to ascertain the number of casualties and their conditions.