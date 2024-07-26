✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
City News
SPONSOR AD

Many feared dead as container falls on 2 cars in Kogi market

Many people were feared killed after an articulated vehicle conveying a container which was suspected to have had a brake failure crushed two vehicles around…

l
l
    By Tijani Labaran, Lokoja

Many people were feared killed after an articulated vehicle conveying a container which was suspected to have had a brake failure crushed two vehicles around 4pm yesterday at the Lokogoma Market in Lokoja, Kogi State.

A witness said the container which the trailer was conveying fell on the cars when the driver lost control shortly after the trailer cut fire.

Our correspondent who was at the scene shortly after the accident, reports that efforts were being made to remove the container from on top of the cars to ascertain the number of casualties and their conditions.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories