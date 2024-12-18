JUST IN: Many children feared killed in Ibadan funfair stampede

Many childred are feared killed in a stampede at a private children’s fun fair held at Basorun Islamic High School in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Daily Trust reports that the incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, confirmed the incident, assuring the public that the state government had swiftly mobilised a rapid response team to assist victims.

He also confirmed that the injured children had been transported to various hospitals in Ibadan, including Patnas Hospital, Western Hospital, Ringroad State Hospital, Molly Specialist Hospital and University College Hospital (UCH).

Oyelade appreciated the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, for activating response teams and assured that the state government would support the victims through this difficult period.

The state government also clarified that it was not involved in planning the event and emphasized the importance of proper coordination when organising large events, especially those involving children and elders.

A detailed report from the Commissioner of Police is being awaited to confirm the total number of victims involved in this tragic incident.