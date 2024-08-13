Many African countries now procuring arms from Nigeria – FG

The federal government has said that many African countries have now started procurement of arms and ammunition from the Defence Industry Corporation of Nigeria (DICON).…

The federal government has said that many African countries have now started procurement of arms and ammunition from the Defence Industry Corporation of Nigeria (DICON).

It said the feat was made possible sequel to the new DICON Act 2023, which provides the potential to significantly contribute to Nigeria’s national development and national security by boosting foreign exchange earnings.

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, stated this at the ministry’s headquarters, Abuja, on Monday, when he briefed journalists on the activities lined up for the 60th anniversary of DICON and the launch of the maiden edition of the Africa Defence Industries conference.

Daily Trust reports that the conference, billed to be held August 14-15 at DICON headquarters, Kaduna, has the theme ‘DICON @ 60: Future Frontiers in Africa’s Defence Technology’.

“We assure you that we have the capacity, we have the capability to produce and as you know, many countries, many African countries now are coming to DICON for the procurement of their arms and ammunition,” Matawalle said.

Matawalle also underscored government’s commitment to advancing defence capabilities through strategic partnerships, innovation, and technological advancements.

He recalled that DICON was established in 1964 to ensure that defence manufacturing contributes significantly to national security and technological advancement.

“This 60th anniversary marks a significant milestone in our journey of innovation, resilience and dedication to the defence needs of our nation.

“Today, DICON is celebrating 60 years of dedicated service in the production and repair of military hardware and equipment. Since its establishment, DICON has played a crucial role in Nigeria’s defence sector, collaborating with indigenous companies to achieve excellence in military manufacturing,” he stated.

He said DICON’s journey began with a modest start, focusing on the production of small arms and ammunition, adding that over the years, the corporation expanded its capabilities, venturing into the manufacture of military vehicles, artillery and other defence equipment.