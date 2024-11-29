Manufacturers shouldn’t be sacrificed on account of spurious claims — MAN

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has called for a clear definition of a boundary between upholding consumer rights and compromising the operations of manufacturers and marketing their products.

This, the body argued, would ensure that legitimate and innocent manufacturing entities are not sacrificed on the altar of “Spurious and ill-conceived consumer claims of infractions or unhealthy consumer protection regulations.”

The Director – General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, said this at a webinar organised by the association with the theme “Balancing the Equation between Consumer Protection and Manufacturers’ Rights.”

Ajayi-Kadir noted that the need to set the boundary has become a critical risk factor in the determination of the survival of credible manufacturers.

He said many legitimate manufacturing entities have become victims of consumer battering and media trials, especially on social media.

“As we navigate the complexities of the fast-paced business environment, it is important to clearly define the boundary between upholding consumer rights and compromising the operations of manufacturers and marketing their products.

“In more general terms, I mean we should bring to the fore the need to ensure that we do not knowingly or unknowingly sacrifice legitimate and innocent manufacturing entities on the altar of spurious and ill conceived consumer claims of infractions or unhealthy consumer protection regulations,” the DG said.

According to him, the manufacturing sector is subject to the regulation of both federal and sub-regional agencies of government and they are required to fully comply before their products are released to the market.

The Guest Speaker, Muyiwa Ayojimi, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Consumertrics, called on MAN to advocate inclusion of manufacturers rights into regulatory framework and equally lead preventive policy & regulatory reforms.

“Build Public Trust by acting as a bridge between manufacturers and consumers, demonstrating the industry’s commitment to fair practices, safety, and innovation. Highlight success stories of manufacturers excelling in consumer protection and ethical practices. Facilitate resolution of Consumer dispute,” he recommended.