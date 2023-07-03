Man’s car stolen during Juma’at

A man, Adamu Alhassan, has lost his car to thieves while he was observing the Juma’at prayers at the JIBWIS Central Mosque in Abaji…

Alhassan explained to City & Crime on Sunday that he parked his Pontiac Vibe 2002 near the NSCDC office beside the area council’s secretariat, but that when he returned from the prayers the car was gone.

He said, “I locked the car before leaving for the mosque.”

Alhassan, therefore, appealed to the public, especially the security agents, to come to his aid and trace his car.

