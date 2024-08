Manchester City avenged their FA Cup defeat against Manchester United to lift the Community Shield 7-6 on penalties on Saturday, after a 1-1 draw at…

Manchester City avenged their FA Cup defeat against Manchester United to lift the Community Shield 7-6 on penalties on Saturday, after a 1-1 draw at Wembley.

The game exploded into life in the final 10 minutes as Alejandro Garnacho gave United the lead but Bernardo Silva levelled before City edged a marathon shoot-out.