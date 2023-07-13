Manchester City, Barcelona top as clubs get bonus for players on 2022 World Cup duty

Champions League winner, Manchester City, are to receive the highest pay in bonus from football ruling body, FIFA, for releasing players for the 2022 World…

Champions League winner, Manchester City, are to receive the highest pay in bonus from football ruling body, FIFA, for releasing players for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

According to a report published on Thursday, City are to receive $4,596,445 thanks to FIFA’s Club Benefits Programme.

Barcelona FC will receive the second-highest amount of $4,538,955, followed by Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich with $4,331,809.

The highest-earning club outside of Europe was Qatar’s Al Sadd SC, who will receive $2,817,911.

“Together with the players and the fans, clubs play a crucial role in making the FIFA World Cup the pinnacle of our game.

“In this respect, the FIFA Club Benefits Programme recognises the contribution that clubs make to the success of the FIFA World Cup,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in the report’s foreword.

FIFA will pay a total of $209 million to clubs who’s had players participating in 2022 World Cup.

The federation is planning to increase the amount redistributed to clubs to $355 million for the 2026 and 2030 tournaments. (dpa/NAN)

