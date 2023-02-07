Manager arraigned over N30m theft

A 23-year-old sales manager, Youssef Khalil, was on Tuesday arraigned in a Lagos magistrates court for allegedly stealing N30 million from his employer. The prosecutor,…

A 23-year-old sales manager, Youssef Khalil, was on Tuesday arraigned in a Lagos magistrates court for allegedly stealing N30 million from his employer.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the sales manager committed the offences from November, 2021, to November, 2022, at Mehdi Global Services on Allen Avenue, Ikeja.

Akeem said that the defendant and others at large diverted the proceeds of sales they made for their employer.

Akeem said that when the company’s account was audited, it was discovered that N30m was missing and the defendant could not give a satisfactory account of it.

The Magistrate, Mrs B. O. Osunsanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2m with two sureties in like sum and adjourned to April 3. (NAN)