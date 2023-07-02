Management Committee takes over PH Polo Club after fracas

The much-anticipated polls to select a new management committee of the high-profile Port Harcourt Polo Club last Sunday ended in a bitter protest and brawls…

The much-anticipated polls to select a new management committee of the high-profile Port Harcourt Polo Club last Sunday ended in a bitter protest and brawls needing the intervention of the security agencies and the Chairman Board of Trustee, King Diette Spiff to restore peace.

The Polo Royals Checks revealed that trouble started when the Electoral Committee for the election failed to meet the requirement of the club’s constitution by publishing the list of contestants to the various posts to be viewed for four days to the polls.

It was also gathered that the melee and the attempt by the electoral body to go ahead with the election resulted in fisticuffs as most of the contestants and members who suspected foul play in the June 25 exercise, invited the security and the Board of Trustee Chairman whose arrival brought calm to festering protest.

The royal father who addressed the protesting members and contestants, promptly suspended the electoral committee and appointed an emergency Management Committee to take charge of the club pending when a proper election into the new Management Committee would take place.

The committee is expected to function for 21 days during which the electoral processes would be re-organized and fresh polls to elect new members of the club’s management committee that would run the club according to the extant laws of the Port Harcourt Polo Club.

