Man with ear piece crushed to death by train in Lagos

There was pandemonium in Lagos on Friday when a trader was knocked down by a Lagos-Ibadan train around Oshodi Lagos.

The incident happened around 2pm with sympathisers and passers-by thronging the area.

Eyewitnesses said the trader was crushed to death in front of Arena Shopping Complex, Oshodi.

SPONSOR AD

The middle-aged man was said to be urinating while standing on the middle of the rail tracks, with an earpiece on his two ears.

Witness told out reporter that despite the heavy horn of the train and passers-by shouting to warn the man, he could not hear due to his earpiece.

Sympathetic passers-by who gathered around the dead body, said the man killed himself.

Another witness identified the dead man as a trader who has a shop at a shopping complex called Moyosore.

He said the deceased was chatting on the phone with three other people moving on the railway tracks, but the three others heard Train horn and quickly ran away.

The deceased dead body was still lying on the ground in front of his closed shop, while there were frantic efforts to reach his family.

Sources said police had been called upon to evacuate the corpse while efforts were ongoing to contact the family.

Daily Trust reports that cases of train knocking down people have become a recurring decimal due to high prevalence of human activities on the train corridor within the Lagos axis.

In areas like Agbado, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, traders often display their wares on the rail tracks while quickly packing the wares as soon as a train approaches thereby endangering their lives.

A source in the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) who confirmed the train accident to our correspondent said the identity of the victim had not been identified.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Lagos Police Command, Ben Hundeyin was yet to respond to our correspondent’s enquiry on the incident as of press time.