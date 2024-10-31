Man who assaulted FRSC official in Kwara arraigned

Mr Ayade Samson, who allegedly assaulted an officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has been arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The accused was held for assaulting the FRSC officer at Shao in Moro Local Government Area.

City & Crime reports that the video of the incident which went viral across the country, attracted reaction from the FRSC national headquarters in Abuja.

But during his arraignment in Ilorin, the accused pleaded not guilty when the offences were read to him.

Ruling on the matter, Magistrate A. Jimoda, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 and adjourned the case to November 20, for further hearing.