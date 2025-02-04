Man who allegedly defiled 9- year- old neighbour remanded

An Oyo State Family Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan, has ordered the remand of 32 – year-old man, Godswill Amaedi, in the Agodi Correctional facility for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl.

The accused is facing a count charge bothering on defilement.

The magistrate, Mrs Serifat Adesina, who did not take the plea of the accused due to lack of jurisdiction, ordered his remand at the Agodi Correctional facility, Ibadan.

Adesina said the remand was pending the issuance of advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) at the Ministry of Justice.

She adjourned the matter until March 11, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Adenike Adeyemi, told the court that the suspect on January 11, at about 12 noon, allegedly had unlawful knowledge of the victim without her consent.

Adeyemi said the offence was allegedly committed at Arogo zone, Ayegun area in the Oyo capital.

She said the offence contravened Section 34 of the Child Rights Law 2006. (NAN)