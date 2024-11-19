Man who accused commissioner of sleeping with wife rejects Sharia court judgment

Nasiru Buba, the man who accused Jigawa Commissioner for Special Duties, Auwal Danladi Sankara, of having illicit affair with his wife, has rejected the verdict of the Sharia Court which absolved the politician of wrongdoing.

Daily Trust had reported that a Kano Upper Shari’a Cour dismissed the adultery case against Sankara, saying it could not be proven.

While dismissing the case, the Presiding judge, Ibrahim Sarki Yola, said he struck out the case due to lack of evidence, emphasising that police investigated and found nothing against the commissioner.

“Following the investigation by the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, the report shows there is no evidence to prove that there was any illicit affair between Auwal Danladi Sankara and Tasleem Baba Nabegu.”

“Since the complainant and his lawyers are not present to challenge the submission by the police, I have no choice but to strike out the case,” the judge held.

But reacting to the development during an interactive session with journalists in Kano, Buba expressed dissatisfaction with the court ruling, saying he presented hundreds of verifiable evidence to prove his case.

Buba said he presented string evidence to the police, including 854 pictures, over 100 video clips, over 200 WhatsApp voice notes and over 500 hours of call records.

“Most of these evidences I got them through my wife, Tasleem. If the court cleared them, they are not cleared in the eyes of God and the eyes of people who know the truth about the situation. I leave everything to Allah and he will be the judge, Insha Allah.” Buba said.

His lawyer, Rabi’u Sidi, said they were not informed of Monday’s sitting so they could not make it to the court.

He said, “We are a very important and necessary party to this case, despite this nobody communicated with us, nobody told us that there will be any sitting in the court, we just heard the ruling in the news.”

Sidi noted that the legal team would meet to decide the next line of action.

Recall that the Kano state Hisbah board arrested the Commissioner with a married woman at an uncompleted building on August 17, 2024.

The commissioner, however, denied the allegation.