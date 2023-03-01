✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Man Utd, Palace fined £55 000 each for mass confrontation

Manchester United and Crystal Palace have both been fined £55 000 for a mass confrontation between their players in a Premier League match earlier this…

Manchester United and Crystal Palace have both been fined £55 000 for a mass confrontation between their players in a Premier League match earlier this month, England’s Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the second half of the 4 February game – which United won 2-1 at home – where Casemiro was shown a straight red card for appearing to grab Will Hughes by the throat when both teams clashed following a tackle on Antony.

United accepted that they had failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from provocative behaviour but Palace had denied the charge.

 

