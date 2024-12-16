Man Utd late show deepens Man City crisis

Pep Guardiola said he cannot find the solution to Manchester City’s dreadful run after Manchester United struck twice in the final two minutes to win 2-1 at the Etihad on Sunday.

City have won just once in their last 11 games, a run that includes eight defeats.

Josko Gvardiol’s first-half header had put Guardiola’s men in front.

But United hit back for just Ruben Amorim’s second win in five league matches since taking charge last month.

Bruno Fernandes’ penalty levelled before Amad Diallo squeezed home the winner from a narrow angle in the last minute of regular time.

Defeat leaves City still in fifth, nine points off leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.