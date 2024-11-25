Man Utd held by Ipswich in Amorim’s first match in charge

Ruben Amorim was given a stark illustration of the size of his task at Manchester United after his uninspiring team were held 1-1 by struggling Ipswich in his first match in charge on Sunday.

The former Sporting Lisbon boss – the latest man tasked with restoring the club to the top of English football – spoke before kick-off about the need to be “patient”.

But he had barely settled in his seat at a blustery Portman Road before Marcus Rashford turned in Amad Diallo’s inviting cross, stunning the home crowd.

Ipswich, who started the day in the relegation zone, battled back, earning the equaliser they deserved through Omari Hutchinson just before halftime.

Neither side could find a winner in the second period despite chances at both ends, with the result leaving both managers unsatisfied.

United are a lowly 12th in the Premier League, six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, while Ipswich are still in the drop zone.

Amorim, who cut an animated figure on the touchline, said his players were guilty of over-thinking during the game against Kieran McKenna’s men.

“I think my players were thinking too much,” he told Sky Sports. “We lost some balls without pressure. But they really, really tried and they want this.”