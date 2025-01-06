Man Utd draw at Liverpool to slow Reds’ title charge

Amad Diallo struck a late equaliser as Manchester United made a mockery of their recent form to hold Premier League leaders Liverpool to a thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield on Sunday.
It looked as though Ruben Amorim’s United would go home empty-handed despite a vastly-improved display but Diallo swept in a shot in the 80th minute to earn his side a point.
United had gone ahead in the 52nd minute when Lisandro Martinez powered home a ferocious shot from a tight angle.
But an off-key Liverpool responded seven minutes later with Cody Gakpo curling home a stunning equaliser before Mohamed Salah put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot.
