Man Utd are better with Rashford – Amorim

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim says the club are “better” with Marcus Rashford after the forward suggested he could leave Old Trafford.

The England international, 27, said on Tuesday that he was “ready for a new challenge and the next steps” in his career.

It came two days after Rashford was dropped for United’s derby win against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium.

Rashford’s last Premier League start came in a 4-0 win against Everton on 1 December, when he scored twice.

Amorim suggested the club want the striker – who came through United’s youth ranks – to stay, saying: “I don’t talk about the future, we talk about the present.

Rashford has scored 138 goals in 426 appearances for United since his debut in 2016.