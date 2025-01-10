✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Man United’s Diallo signs contract extension

Manchester United forward Amad Diallo on Thursday signed a contract extension that will keep him with the Premier League club until 2030.

The 22-year-old Ivory Coast international has shone this season with six goals and seven assists, including a late winner against Manchester City last month and an equaliser against Liverpool on Sunday.

“I am really proud to have signed this new contract,” Diallo said in a statement. “I have had some incredible moments with this club already but there is so much more to come. I have huge ambitions in the game and I want to achieve history at Manchester United.”

United, who are 13th in the Premier League, travel to Arsenal for an FA Cup third-round tie on Sunday.

 

