Man United on a ‘good path’, says Casemiro

Casemiro believes Manchester United are on a “good path” and says playing for the Old Trafford giants makes him feel like an excited 15-year-old again.

United failed to land Frenkie de Jong and Adrien Rabiot but pulled off a coup by signing the Brazil international from Real Madrid in August.

Some questioned United’s decision to pay £60 million ($74 million) for a 30-year-old – a fee that could yet rise by £10 million – and even the hunger of a player who has won so much.

But Casemiro has excelled at Old Trafford and embraced the challenge of turning the club’s fortunes around.

