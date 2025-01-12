Man United knock Arsenal out of FA Cup on penalties

Altay Bayindir was the penalty shoot-out hero as 10-player Manchester United defeated Arsenal in an epic contest to make it through to the FA Cup fourth round, where they will host Leicester.

The United goalkeeper compounded Kai Havertz’s nightmare afternoon with a full-stretch stop from the Gunners striker to help secure the holders a 5-3 win from 12 yards after the tie had finished 1-1 following extra-time at the Emirates.

Havertz missed two glorious close-range openings during the match and never looked confident of making amends in the shoot-out.

His saved penalty gave Joshua Zirkzee the chance to strike the winning spot-kick and the Dutchman delivered.