Man United give Ruud a victorious send-off with Leicester thrashing

bruno fernandes
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes bagged one goal and created two more in his team’s spirited 3-0 Premier League victory over Leicester City on Sunday, a victorious send-off for Ruud van Nistelrooy in his finale as interim manager.

United are 13th in the league table on 15 points, three points adrift of the top five.

Fernandes celebrated his 250th appearance for United with a goal in the 17th minute.

Leicester City’s Victor Kristiansen scored an own goal in the 38th minute before Alejandro Garnacho scored United’s third in the 82nd minute.

