Man United deny dressing room fight after 3-1 defeat to Brighton

Manchester United have denied reports that their players were involved in a furious dressing room bust-up after the defeat against Brighton, according to Daily Mail.

The Red Devils were defeated 3-1 by Brighton in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

Manager Erik ten Hag’s side have had a turbulent start to the season, and went three goals behind at home before Hannibal Mejbri scored a consolation.

After the latest defeat, The Sun claimed, four stars were involved in a dressing room bust-up.

The report alleged that captain Bruno Fernandes was one of the main high-profile stars involved after confronting team-mate Scott McTominay.

Defenders Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof – who both played 90 minutes together – are also said to have ‘lost it with each other’.

But when contacted by Mail Sport, Manchester United refuted the claims of the report.

It comes after Football Insider claimed that Harry Maguire – who didn’t make it off the bench against Brighton – ‘stomped out of Old Trafford’ and ‘exited the stadium within 15 minutes of the match completion’.

