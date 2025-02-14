Man to lose hand for cutting off 14-year-old boy’s hand

The Gombe State High Court No. 5 presided over by Justice A.M. Haruna has ordered that Abdullahi Suleiman one right hand be amputated after he was found guilty of severing the hand of a 14-year-old boy, Khalifa Abubakar, with a machete.

The incident occurred on February 12, 2022 at Moddibo village, Yamaltu Deba Local Government Area of Gombe State, during a wedding ceremony that escalated into a brawl.

The groom had asked everyone to leave the venue due to the commotion.

As people were leaving, Abdullahi Suleiman, a resident of Wajari village, used a machete to disperse the crowd along with other youths.

According to the police, Khalifa Abubakar, who stopped to pick up his shoe that fell while running, was struck by Abdullahi with the machete, resulting in the complete severance of his right hand.

Khalifa’s relatives rushed him to the Federal Teaching Hospital in Gombe, where doctors treated his amputated hand

Following the incident, Khalifa’s family reported the case to the police station in Deba. Although Abdullahi Suleiman was initially granted bail, the government took up the case, and the State Counsel, Barrister Y.G. Ahmad, filed a suit at the Gombe State High Court No. 5. With the case no GM/ 88c/2022

During the trial, the court heard testimonies from five prosecution witnesses, including Khalifa Abubakar himself, who confirmed that Abdullahi Suleiman was responsible for the attack.

Among the witnesses, three were eyewitnesses who testified that Abdullahi struck Khalifa during the fracas. A medical doctor who treated Khalifa was also summoned to provide evidence regarding the nature of the injury and the treatment provided.

On the defence, Abdullahi presented two witnesses, but their testimonies were deemed insufficient.

After evaluating the evidence, the court found Abdullahi Suleiman guilty of the charges.

In delivering the verdict, the court acknowledged that Abdullahi Suleiman had shown remorse and pleaded for forgiveness.

His counsel, Y.A. Waziri, requested that the court allow them to provide Khalifa with a prosthetic hand as restitution. However, the court rejected this plea.

The court, satisfied with the evidence and arguments presented, sentenced Abdullahi Suleiman to two years’ imprisonment or a fine of N50,000.

He was also ordered to pay N134,540 as compensation for Khalifa’s medical expenses.

However, the most striking part of the judgment was the directive to amputate Abdullahi’s right hand, mirroring the injury he inflicted on Khalifa, as a warning to the society.