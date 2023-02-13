Man to die by hanging for robbery

An Ikeja special offences court on Monday sentenced a 20-year-old man, Nojeem Badmos, to death by hanging for armed robbery. Delivering judgment, Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe…

An Ikeja special offences court on Monday sentenced a 20-year-old man, Nojeem Badmos, to death by hanging for armed robbery.

Delivering judgment, Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe held that the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt the ingredients of the two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and armed robbery, while describing the defendant’s account of the incident as inconsistent.

According to her, evidence of the prosecution witness, Adetokunbo Solomon (victim), was proven cogent and true.

She held that the defendant, in company of two others still at large, did rob Solomon of his bag and other valuables early one morning as he stood at a bus stop on his way to work in July 2019.

Justice Abike-Fadipe said, “In respect to the offence of conspiracy to commit robbery, I sentence you to 21 years jail term.

“In respect to armed robbery, having been found guilty, you will be hanged on the neck until you are dead and may the Lord have mercy on you.” (NAN)