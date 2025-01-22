Man to die by hanging for killing s..x worker 

An Ogun State High Court sitting in Abeokuta on Wednesday sentenced a 22- year old man, Jamiu Malomo, to death by hanging for killing a sex worker, one Asisat Akande, by stabbing her to death.

Malomo was convicted on a one count charge of murder.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge during the trial.

Justice O. Ogunfowora, while delivering the judgement, held that the prosecution has proved its case against Malomo beyond reasonable doubt.

Ogunfowora, therefore, found him guilty of the offence as charged.

“You are hereby guilty of killing Asisat Akande as preferred against you. You will be hanged by the neck until you are dead. May God have mercy on you,” the judge held.

Earlier, the State Prosecuting counsel, A.M Adebayo, said the convict committed the offence on July, 18, 2021 at about 9:30pm at Ori- Apata area community Oke-Aregba in Abeokuta.

Adebayo, who is Deputy Director public Prosecution, said the convict picked Akande the deceased, who was a sex worker, from 3AD bar at panseke area and took her to his house for sexual pleasure.

“After having carnal knowledge of the deceased, she demanded for N10,000 which was their agreement, but he refused to give her the complete money saying he had N8,000.

“The situation led to an argument between him and the deceased ,which made the convict to bring out a knife from his pocket and stab her in the neck.

“The stab resulted in the instant death of the deceased,”he said.

He noted that, the convicted was arrested by men of the police at the 3AD club in Panseke where he wanted to pick another girl for sexual pleasure

He, however, said that the offence contravened the provisions of section 316and punishable under section 319 of the Criminal Code, laws of Ogun 2006.