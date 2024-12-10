Man ‘stabs’ mother to death in Bayelsa

A 22-year-old man identified as Godwin in the Elebele Community of Ogbia Local Government Area (LGA) of Bayelsa State has reportedly stabbed his mother to death over allegations that she hindered his destiny and wealth.

According to residents of the community, Godwin returned to the community few weeks ago after months of sojourn in Benin City, Edo State.

While some claimed that a pastor had warned the deceased of the impending danger, cautioning her not to accept strange gift from her son, others claimed the suspect returned with strange behaviour, making claims that one “Baba” had warned him that his destiny and wealth is held back by his deceased mother.

Confirming the incident, the Youth President of the Elebele Community, Comrade Precious Okala, said on arrival at the scene, they found a bloody corpse of the deceased, while the killer son was held and tied by the youths of the community.

He said: “We were told that since the boy came back from Benin City, Edo State, he has been behaving in a strange manner. On the fateful day, he was reported to have had a struggle with the mother and stabbed her with a knife in the stomach.

“The boy was heard saying that one “Baba” had told him that the mother is in possession of his destiny and wealth”.

The Spokesman of the State Police Command, ASP Musa Mohammed, said the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for detailed investigation.