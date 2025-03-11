Man stabs friend to death over missing phone

A 29- year -old man, identified as Rabiu Bala, is on the run after he allegedly stabbed his friend, Kabiru Ishaq, to death over a missing android phone at Unguwar Shadadi area of Kuje Area Council of the FCT.

A resident of Shadadi, Danjuma Aliyu, said the incident happened on Saturday when Bala accused his friend, Ishaq, of stealing his phone.

He said trouble started after Ishaq accompanied Bala to charge his phone at a commercial phone charging shop in the area.

He said after collecting the phone thereafter, Bala met his friend, Ishaq and four other neighbours sleeping outside the compound due to the excess heat wave and decided to join them.

According to him, Bala slept off and later woke up around 10: 34 pm and discovered that his phone had been removed from his pocket and he immediately suspected his friend, Ishaq of stealing the phone while asleep.

He said, “Fight started as Bala held Ishaq on his shirt after he denied removing the phone from his pocket. And before you know it, Bala broke a bottle and stabbed him on the neck and chest,” he said.

The witness said Ishaq fell on the ground with blood gushing out from his body, adding that the suspect took to his heel when he discovered that vigilantes were approaching the scene.

He said the vigilantes immediately arrested other cyclists that they slept with, while the victim was taken to the hospital, where he died on arrival.

A member of the vigilante, Nura Ibrahim, confirmed the incident to our reporter, saying the suspect fled immediately after stabbing his friend, even as he said efforts were ongoing to arrest him.