Man stabs brother over N700 in FCT council

A 32-year -old suspected drug addict, Jamilu Ibrahim, allegedly stabbed and inflicted serious injuries on his elder brother, Kabiru Ibrahim, over N700 in Unguwar Azara in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.
A resident of the area, Shuaibu Sanusi, said the incident happened on Saturday, around 7 pm when the suspect invaded his brother’s room and allegedly removed N700 from his pocket.
He said the victim had gone to observe Isha’i prayers at a nearby mosque and his younger brother walked into his room and removed the money.
He said his brother returned from the mosque; he could not find the money.
According to him, the victim suspected his younger brother and he traced him to a joint where he found the suspect buying a drug suspected to be Indian hemp.
He said a hot argument ensued between them and the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed him.
Sanusi said the suspect escaped when he sighted some vigilantes coming, saying some people and the vigilantestook the victim to the hospital.
One of the vigilantes, Bala Suleiman, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect escaped upon sighting them, describing the suspect as a drug addict, who hadearlier attacked three neighbours in the area.
He said the vigilantes were still on the trail of the suspect, even as he said the victim is responding to treatment at a hospital in the area.
The police in the area said the incident was not reported.
