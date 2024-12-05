Man stabbed on his way to mosque in FCT council

Suspected hoodlums have reportedly stabbed and injured a man identified as Yahuza Aliyu and escaped with two of his android phones at Unguwar Dodo in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.

It could be recalled that on November 24, 2024, four drivers and two residents in the area were attacked by some hoodlums, who escaped with their phones.

A resident of Unguwar Dodo, Sama’ila Bala, said the latest incident happened on Tuesday when the victim was on his way to observe the Subhi prayers at a mosque in the neighbourhood.

He said the hoodlums blocked the victim with their motorcycle and ordered him to surrender his phones to them, adding that when the victim refused, one of them brought out a knife and stabbed him.

Bala decried incessant cases of phone and handbag snatching by hoodlums, especially around Tipper Garage and Unguwar Dodo, saying the two areas have become notorious for such attacks.

He said the victim was taken to a private hospital.