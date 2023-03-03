Man, son killed in Okada accident

A man and his teenage son on a commercial motorcycle, popularly known as Okada, were on Thursday killed after a Toyota Camry with Reg…

A man and his teenage son on a commercial motorcycle, popularly known as Okada, were on Thursday killed after a Toyota Camry with Reg No LEM568TK knocked them down along

Jimba Oja, Idofian in Ifelodun LGA of Kwara State.

The incident, our correspondent learnt, led to a protest by residents over the incessant accidents

and deaths in the area.

When contacted, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Frederick

Ade Ogidan, said the two occupants in the Toyota Camry were injured while the man and the son on the Okada were confirmed dead at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH).

He said, “We have succeeded in calming the protesting youths and advised them to always use a

helmet when riding Okada and look very well before entering the road.”

He added that, “The command is looking at putting some rumbling stripes on the road to reduce speed because bumps would worsen the situation.”