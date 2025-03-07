Man slumps inside Abuja mosque, dies in hospital

A 52-year -old man, identified as Salihu Byezhe, has reportedly slumped during Subhi prayers and died at Gudaba village in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
A resident of Gudaba, Musa Dantani, said the incident happened on Thursday when Byezhe went to observe Subhi (early morning prayers) at the community’s mosque.
He said after the deceased finished eating Sahur (morning food during Muslim fasting), he performed ablution and went to observe Subhi prayers when he slumped.
He said as the prayers were going on, the deceased slumped and people quickly took him out of the mosque and rushed him to the hospital in Kuje.
He said the deceased gave up upon arrival at the hospital, adding that the doctor, who confirmed him dead, attributed the death to high blood pressure.
“Prayers were ongoing when he suddenly slumped and some Muslims inside the mosque quickly held him and conveyed him to the hospital. He was still breathing on the way to the hospital, but unfortunately, he gave up on arriving at the hospital,” he said.
He said one of the deceased’s sons was also in the mosque when the man slumped, adding that he also followed them to the hospital, where a doctor on duty confirmed him dead.
Our reporter learnt that the deceased was a high blood pressure patient and that his BP went up during the morning prayers.
Dantani said the remains of the deceased were buried around 10:12 am on Thursday according to Islamic rites.
